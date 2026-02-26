Himachal Police ensure lawful action in AI Summit shirtless protest case

Shimla, Feb 26 (IANS) In its first reaction over alleged detaining of Delhi Police personnel after the arrest of three Youth Congress activists on charges of staging shirtless protest at the AI summit, Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday said they received information regarding an incident wherein individuals, in civilian clothes in vehicles bearing outside state registration numbers, had reportedly forcibly taken away three people staying at a resort in Chirgaon.

Read More

The policemen had also removed certain electronic equipment, including a digital video recorder (DVR) from the spot.

Taking the matter seriously, Shimla Police promptly initiated necessary legal action to ascertain the facts and ensure that all procedures were followed strictly in accordance with law, said the Himachal Police in a statement.

Acting swiftly and in close coordination with Solan Police, Shimla Police teams intercepted the individuals concerned at multiple locations, including Shoghi, ISBT in Shimla and Dharampur.

Upon verification, it was revealed that the group comprised police personnel from Delhi and Haryana who had followed and taken custody of the three individuals in connection with a case registered in Delhi.

In order to ensure full legal compliance and safeguard the rights of all people concerned, Shimla Police produced the individuals before the competent local court for appropriate directions.

The three people were also subjected to medical examination at Ripon Hospital in Shimla as per established legal procedures.

Subsequently, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Shimla granted transit remand of approximately 18 hours.

After completion of all statutory formalities and due verification, the team of Delhi and Haryana Police was permitted to proceed towards Delhi along with the individuals concerned.

Meanwhile on the complaint submitted by the owner of Chanshul Resort in Chirgaon in Shimla district, a first information report (FIR) was registered on February 25 under relevant provisions of law at Police Station in Chirgaon and investigation is underway, said Himachal Police.

Congress lawmaker Kuldeep Rathore has demanded that the state government take stern action against the Delhi Police.

He termed the police action against Youth Congress leaders as an attempt to suppress their voices.

--IANS

vg/svn