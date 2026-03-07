Himachal invites objections, suggestions to amend panchayat poll rules

Shimla, March 7 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday decided to invite objections and suggestions from the public on the proposed amendments to Rules 28, 87, 88 and 89 of the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj (Elections) Rules of 1994.

The proposed amendments provide that panchayats, which have remained reserved continuously for two consecutive terms since 2010, will not be reserved in the forthcoming panchayat elections.

It also approved amendments to the Social Security Pension Rules of 2010 by redefining the term ‘Destitute’ in a clearer manner and simplifying the certification process for availing benefits. Under the revised provisions, women abandoned by their husbands, who are not living with them and have no independent source of income, will be considered as destitute women.

The Cabinet decided to extend 40 per cent of the Local Area Development Fund under the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy for providing financial assistance to children. It also gave its nod to cancel 15 hydroelectric projects that failed to be commissioned despite availing the benefit of the one-time amnesty scheme.

The Cabinet decided to allot the 10 MW small hydroelectric project at Pandoh to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), subject to the return of the unused land by it to the state government. The government will receive 13 per cent free power and five per cent power as its share from the BBMB, an official statement said.

It further approved the Operation and Maintenance Policy for handing over in-village infrastructure of both Single Village Schemes and Multi Village Schemes to gram panchayats.

The Cabinet approved the constitution of the Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd in Dhagwar, comprising milk producers from the districts of Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Una. Additionally, the National Dairy Development Board will be engaged as the administrator for the management and operation of the Dhagwar Milk Processing Plant.

It also approved the enhancement of heli-taxi services on the Chandigarh-Shimla-Chandigarh route from three sorties to 12 sorties per week, with flights to be operated twice daily for six days a week. The government will provide viability gap funding to support the operation.

It decided to release the salaries of outsourced employees engaged under Jal Jeevan Mission in Jal Shakti Vibhag from state resources, as the Government of India has not released funds under Jal Jeevan Mission.

