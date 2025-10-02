Himachal Guv opens Kullu Dussehra festivity amidst 300 deities

Kullu, Oct 2 (IANS) Amidst the presence of over 300 deities from across Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday inaugurated the weeklong International Kullu Dussehra celebrations here.

He also participated in the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath.

Kullu Dussehra, a centuries-old festival, begins on 'Vijaya Dashami', the day when the festivities end in the rest of the country. However, the ‘evil empire’ will be destroyed by the assembled deities during the Lankadahan ceremony on the bank of the Beas River on October 8. Thousands of devotees pulled the sacred rath (chariot) of Lord Raghunath.

The festival dates to 1637 A.D, when Raja Jagat Singh ruled Kullu and invited all the local deities to perform a ritual in honour of Lord Raghunath during Dussehra.

According to tradition, the devotees bring the idol of their deity in a beautifully decorated palanquin amid the sounding of trumpets and drums from the respective temples dotted across the picturesque Kullu Valley to this historical town. Here, the assembled deities participate in the Dussehra procession led by the chariot of Lord Raghunath on the first and the last day of the festival.

While interacting with the media, the Governor said that while people across the world celebrate Dussehra in different ways, in Himachal Pradesh, devotees pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath, thereby preserving traditions and strengthening cultural values.

“This festival is not only a celebration but also a symbol of faith, unity and the preservation of our rich cultural heritage,” he said.

“The difference between the Gen-X of Himachal and those abroad is that in Himachal, the Gen-X pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath-ji, thereby carrying forward our culture. They remain connected to traditions and serve as preservers of heritage,” said Governor Shukla.

He prayed to all deities for blessings to make Himachal a drug-free state and urged society to come forward collectively to eliminate this menace.

“There is no place for drugs in Dev Bhoomi Himachal. Together we must build a healthy and safe environment for future generations,” he stressed.

Referring to the recent natural disasters, the Governor said the state had suffered significant losses this year as well, but the courage and determination of the people had helped restore normal life.

He appealed to citizens not to carry out construction activities close to rivers and streams and to contribute actively to environmental conservation.

Later, the Governor inaugurated exhibitions put up by government departments, boards, corporations and non-governmental organisations.

He visited stalls and appreciated exhibits, while highlighting that Himachal is renowned for its pristine beauty and collective responsibility is required to keep the surroundings clean and natural resources protected.

“Let this festival strengthen our bonds of unity, bring prosperity to our state and inspire us to work towards a brighter and more peaceful future,” the Governor said.

