Himachal govt failed to deliver even single poll commitment, says Anurag Thakur

Shimla, March 26 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in the state, saying that the party, which came to power in 2022 on the basis of tall poll promises and "10 guarantees", has completely failed to deliver even a single commitment.

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The BJP leader said that the Congress government has instead continuously burdened the people with rising taxes and inflation.

He added that the state government has "failed miserably", adding that what was promised as relief has turned into economic exploitation of the common man.

"Soon after coming to power in Himachal Pradesh, the state government increased VAT on diesel, taking it up to Rs 10.4 per litre. As a result, thousands of crores have been collected from the people of Himachal Pradesh over the past 40 months."

BJP leader Thakur alleged that the state government is now preparing to impose an additional cess on petrol and diesel, which will directly hit the common man.

Reacting to the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's statement that the cess has not yet been implemented, the BJP MP said, "Once such a thought has entered their policy framework, it is clear they intend to impose it. The BJP will strongly oppose this move and will not allow even a single rupee's additional burden on the people."

He accused the state government of favouring its close aides while ignoring the hardships of the public.

"While the common man suffers under inflation, the state government has increased salaries of chairpersons manifold, provided luxury vehicles, and extended undue benefits to its favourites. This is the real face of the Congress," BJP MP Thakur said.

Anurag Thakur, who is the BJP MP from Hamirpur, said there is internal dissatisfaction within the Congress, saying that even their own party leaders are not in agreement with the state government's policies, leading to discord within the party.

Dismissing the state government's claim that the cess would be imposed only on traders, Thakur clarified that the burden will ultimately fall on farmers, transporters, taxi operators, shopkeepers, and the general public, as fuel price hikes impact every sector of the economy.

Raising concerns over the state's financial condition, the BJP MP said that Himachal Pradesh has been pushed into a debt of more than Rs 1 lakh crore under the present Congress-led state government.

"If the Chief Minister (Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu) lacks financial management capability, he should consider handing over the Finance portfolio to someone competent," he added.

BJP leader Thakur demanded that the Congress-led state government fulfil its 10 guarantees instead of imposing new taxes.

He asserted that the BJP stands firmly with the people of Himachal Pradesh and will continue to oppose any 'anti-people' decisions both on the streets and in the State Assembly.

--IANS

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