Himachal Governor unfurls national flag at historic Ridge in Shimla

Shimla, Jan 26 (IANS) Amidst biting cold, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday unfurled the national flag at the state-level celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at the historic Ridge here.

Read More

After unfurling the Tricolour, the Governor inspected the parade led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Shimla) Mehar Panwar and took the salute from an impressive march past commanded by Lt. Shashwat Tiwari of 1 J&K Rifles.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his Cabinet colleagues and Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, were also present on the occasion.

The march past featured contingents from the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Sashastra Seema Bal, the Punjab Police, the Himachal Pradesh Police, the Home Guards, Fire Services, Himachal Pradesh Postal Services, Disaster Management, ex-servicemen, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme, Bharat Scouts and Guides and other units, reflecting discipline, unity and national pride.

On the occasion, the Governor honoured Ritik Chauhan of Gagana village under Chambi post office in Chopal tehsil of Shimla district with the Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak for exemplary courage in saving lives.

Colourful tableaux depicting various developmental initiatives and achievements of different government departments were a major attraction of the celebrations. Cultural performances added vibrancy to the programme. Artists from the North Zone Cultural Centre in Patiala presented folk dances from Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

The Eklavya Kala Manch of Himachal Pradesh Police, 1st IRBN Bangarh in Una staged a street play on the theme of ‘Drug-Free Himachal’ to spread awareness about the ill-effects of consumption and illegal smuggling of narcotics substance, especially ‘chitta’. Artists from Hamirpur and Shimla enthralled the audience with their captivating performances.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, legislators Kuldeep Rathore and Mohan Lal Brakta, Principal Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation, Shimla, Surinder Chauhan, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, senior civil, police and military officers, and people from across the state were also present at the celebrations.

--IANS

vg/uk