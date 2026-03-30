Himachal Governor meets PM Modi, discusses key state initiatives

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. This marked his first meeting with the Prime Minister since assuming charge as the Governor.

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During the meeting, the Governor held detailed discussions on matters related to the development and welfare of the state.

He apprised the Prime Minister of several significant initiatives being implemented in Himachal Pradesh, notably the Drug-Free Himachal Campaign and the TB-Free Himachal Campaign, both aimed at improving public health and promoting social wellbeing across the state.

The Governor said that Himachal Pradesh has been taking pioneering steps towards natural farming, which has emerged as a key focus area in recent years. He noted that a growing number of farmers and orchardists in the state are gradually adopting chemical-free agricultural practices, reflecting a positive shift in the rural economy.

He stressed the need to further promote and expand these initiatives to enable the hill state to fully embrace sustainable and eco-friendly agriculture, thereby ensuring long-term environmental protection as well as improved and stable livelihoods for farmers and those dependent on allied sectors.

Governor Gupta further said that continued support and guidance from the Central government would be vital in accelerating these developmental initiatives and in strengthening their long-term impact.

He emphasised that sustained cooperation between different stakeholders would be crucial in ensuring that these programmes achieve their intended outcomes.

The Himachal Pradesh Governor also stressed the importance of collaborative efforts between the state and the Centre to achieve holistic growth, enhanced public welfare, and sustainable development throughout the hill state, particularly in geographically challenging areas.

Governor Gupta also called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During the courtesy call, the Governor apprised the President of the overall situation in Himachal Pradesh and the various developmental and welfare initiatives being undertaken in the state.

The President expressed her good wishes to the Governor for the continued progress and well-being of the people of Himachal Pradesh, while appreciating the efforts being made towards inclusive and sustainable development.

--IANS

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