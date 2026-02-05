Himachal got record aid under Modi government, says Anurag Thakur; targets Congress

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur praised the Modi government for the financial assistance and infrastructure projects extended to Himachal Pradesh, saying that the state has received unprecedented support from the Centre. He said that since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, Himachal Pradesh has been generously aided and several historic steps have been taken for its development.

Addressing the media, Thakur said the Modi government has so far provided more than ₹76,799 crore to Himachal Pradesh in the form of assistance and various infrastructure projects. Targeting the Congress, he said that during the UPA regime, Himachal Pradesh was stripped of its special category status, but Prime Minister Modi restored it.

He added that the special category status has significantly benefited the state, as the Centre now bears 90 per cent of the project cost, while the state government contributes only 10 per cent.

The BJP MP said several major projects were brought to Himachal Pradesh during the NDA government’s tenure. Railway projects worth over ₹13,000 crore are currently underway in the state, which will boost connectivity and economic growth in the future. He accused the Congress of misleading the public and presenting false figures.

Referring to the Covid period, Thakur said a new initiative was launched to provide special assistance to the state. “What did the UPA government do? Nothing! In contrast, over the last five to six years, the Modi government has provided ₹8,309 crore in assistance,” he said.

Highlighting investments in the health and industrial sectors, Thakur said the Centre has provided around ₹720 crore for medical colleges. He said ₹1,000 crore has been allocated for a bulk drug park in Una, while over ₹300 crore will be provided for a medical device park in Rajgarh. He added that the Centre has left no shortage of funds for development works.

Clarifying questions raised over the revenue deficit grant, Thakur said the grant has not been stopped only for Himachal Pradesh, but for 17 states across the country, and therefore allegations of discrimination against the state are baseless.

Launching a sharp attack on the state government, the BJP MP said Himachal Pradesh is heavily burdened with debt. He alleged that the state government has taken excessive loans over the past three years and is failing to make serious efforts to increase its revenue, resulting in a continuously weakening financial condition.

