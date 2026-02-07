Himachal generated Rs 26,683 crore revenue, says CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday held discussions with legislators from Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts on the second day of MLA priority meetings for 2026-27, with a focus on development priorities of the respective constituencies.

The Chief Minister said that during the past three years, the government has generated Rs 26,683 crore in revenue from its own resources. He said the state earned a financial benefit of about Rs 401 crore from acquiring ownership of the Wildflower Hall Hotel, and it was expected to earn around Rs 20 crore annually from it.

He said that due to the efforts of the government, the royalty share for the Karcham-Wangtoo Hydropower Project has increased from 12 to 18 per cent, which would provide the state with an additional income of nearly Rs 150 crore every year.

The Chief Minister said under the 15th Finance Commission, Himachal Pradesh received Rs 37,199 crore as Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which was released in a gradually decreasing manner. The state received Rs 10,249 crore in 2021-22, Rs 9,377 crore in 2022-23, Rs 8,057 crore in 2023-24, Rs 6,249 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 3,257 crore in 2025-26.

He said the decision of the 16th Finance Commission to discontinue the RDG would result in a loss of nearly Rs 50,000 crore to Himachal. The CM stated that this decision was unjust for a hill state with difficult geographical conditions and said it would adversely affect development works, welfare schemes and the payment of salaries and pensions.

He urged the Central government to restore the RDG and provide special financial assistance, keeping in view the state’s unique circumstances. CM Sukhu said that to promote border tourism, allied activities have been started at the Shipki-La Pass on the India-China border.

The CM said that although the Union Budget 2026-27 announced a Buddhist Circuit for the north-eastern states, Himachal Pradesh, which was a major centre of Buddhist culture, has been excluded, which was discriminatory and a step-motherly treatment of the state. He said that despite having world-famous tourist destinations, no specific budgetary provision has been made for tourism development in the state.

