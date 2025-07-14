Himachal ex-CM Jairam, MP Anurag support return of children to schools in disaster-hit Mandi

Mandi, July 14 (IANS) Supporting the return of children to learning and providing a sense of normalcy, Himachal Pradesh’s Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur along with former Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday visited areas in Mandi District and distributed schoolbags and resources for children affected by natural calamity.

They distributed bags, books, copies and stationery kits among children at Government Excellence Senior Secondary School and Saraswati Vidya Mandir, both in Bagsiad village, and Thunag Him Valley Private School and Government Excellence Senior Secondary School, both in Thunag village.

Jairam Thakur thanked Anurag Thakur and another MP Sikandar Kumar and others for standing with the disaster-affected families and also sought help from the MP discretionary fund for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the area that was ravaged after flash floods triggered by multiple cloudbursts on the night of June 30.

Thakur said due to the disaster, all major infrastructure relating to horticulture, agriculture and floriculture had been badly damaged.

“Agriculture, horticulture and flower farming are the main source of livelihood for the people here, which have been completely destroyed,” he told the media.

In response to a question, he said many growers were doing this farming by taking loans from the Kisan Credit Card. “Due to the disaster, everything has been completely destroyed. I request the government to make arrangements to waive the farm loans of the disaster-affected people.”

Thakur said more than 600 houses have been completely destroyed. Also over 1,000 houses have been partially damaged and are not habitable now.

“I request the Chief Minister that the government should also put those houses that are not habitable, in the category of completely damaged and give compensation accordingly.

"Also arrange plots for those whose lands have been washed away and there is no space to build a house. I have requested the Chief Minister and the district administration to prepare the official data of the affected as soon as possible.

"We are also in touch with many generous people who want to help people at their level. If we provide them with the official list, it will be easy for them too,” he said.

He said schools have been reopened at many places. “Children will start attending schools, so they need special care. Their family members are requested to make the children aware about dangers while going to school and stay in safe places till the rains are over,” added Jairam Thakur, while thanking the philanthropists for helping disaster-hit people.

