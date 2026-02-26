Himachal-Delhi Police standoff ‘unprecedented, deeply disturbing’, says BJP

Shimla, Feb 26 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajeev Bindal on Thursday criticised the Congress-led state government, terming developments relating to the standoff between the police of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh over the custody of three Youth Congress activists as “unprecedented and deeply disturbing”.

The three activists were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit in the national capital.

State BJP chief Bindal said what has unfolded in the past 24 hours has no parallel in the state’s history.

He alleged that individuals accused of maligning India’s global image during the international AI Summit were being shielded by the state government.

Bindal said instead of allowing due legal process, the government created a confrontation between law enforcement agencies by registering an FIR against the Delhi Police team that had come to execute lawful arrests. “This is nothing short of the height of anarchy,” he said.

Former Minister Bindal pointed out that the Delhi Police had arrived in Himachal Pradesh as part of a legal process following due procedure, including court orders. However, the Himachal Police allegedly filed a case of abduction against the Delhi Police personnel and obstructed their action, leading to a high-voltage standoff.

“When a state government pits one police force against another for political interests, it reflects a dangerous breakdown of constitutional governance,” Bindal said.

He said law and order in Himachal Pradesh has deteriorated significantly over the past three years. He cited recent incidents, including the suspicious death in Nalagarh allegedly linked to land or mining mafia, the assault on a forest officer in Chamba, attacks on administrative officials in Mandi, firing incidents in Bilaspur and Una, and the brutal murder of a Dalit minor.

“In all these serious cases, the government has shown indifference. But when it comes to protecting those accused of defaming the nation, the entire machinery becomes hyperactive,” Bindal told the media in Una town.

Bindal also accused the government of undermining constitutional institutions.

Referring to the Panchayati Raj elections, he said, despite the state Election Commission issuing a timetable, the government allegedly directed officials not to act on it.

He termed this a constitutional crisis and criticised the government for spending crores of rupees on legal battles against the Election Commission in higher courts while claiming financial constraints.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Police said they received information regarding an incident wherein individuals, in civilian clothes in vehicles bearing outside state registration numbers, had reportedly forcibly taken away three people staying at a resort in Chirgaon.

The policemen had also removed certain electronic equipment, including a digital video recorder (DVR), from the spot.

Taking the matter seriously, Shimla Police promptly initiated necessary legal action to ascertain the facts and ensure that all procedures were followed strictly in accordance with law, said the Himachal Police in a statement.

Acting swiftly and in close coordination with Solan Police, Shimla Police teams intercepted the individuals concerned at multiple locations, including Shoghi, ISBT in Shimla and Dharampur. Upon verification, it was revealed that the group comprised police personnel from Delhi and Haryana who had followed and taken custody of the three individuals in connection with a case registered in Delhi.

To ensure full legal compliance and safeguard the rights of all people concerned, Shimla Police produced the individuals before the competent local court for appropriate directions. The three people were also subjected to medical examination at Ripon Hospital in Shimla as per established legal procedures.

Subsequently, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Shimla granted transit remand of approximately 18 hours. After completion of all statutory formalities and due verification, the team of Delhi and Haryana Police was permitted to proceed towards Delhi along with the individuals concerned.

