Himachal declared disaster-hit with deaths exceeding 300: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday announced in the legislative Assembly that the state has been declared disaster-affected, with monsoon rain-related damages exceeding Rs 3,056 crore and over 300 deaths.

The Chief Minister said the Disaster Management Act has been invoked in response to the situation, and the entire state has been declared a disaster-affected area starting from Monday.

He blamed climate change for the widespread natural calamity.

Chief Minister Sukhu said a formal notification has been issued, citing the scale of destruction due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, which have severely impacted roads, bridges, power lines, and water supply schemes.

“Sixteen pilgrims have died in the Manimahesh Yatra and bodies of four of them are still stuck in Kugti village in Bharmour as it is not possible to take them out due to the incessant, heavy rains.

"The Chamba district administration has arranged 20 porters to carry the bodies out but the rain is still continuing,” CM Sukhu informed the Assembly.

Later, talking to the media, Chief Minister Sukhu said, “I have requested our MPs to ask for a special relief package for the state from the government of India. The BJP should not engage in politics on this…Today, Himachal Pradesh is seeing the consequences of climate change…I advise people who are coming to the state not to venture near rivers and rivulets…We will ascertain the losses after the rains end.”

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, the death toll spiked to 320 with estimated total damages exceeding Rs 3,050 crore.

Since June 20, the state has recorded more than 300 landslides, leaving a trail of destruction.

Infrastructure has been particularly hard-hit with 793 roads, including five National Highways being blocked due to debris, flooding and landslides on Monday.

Shimla district has been among the worst-hit in the past 24 hours. Three people, including a man and his daughter, were buried in landslides in the district.

--IANS

vg/rad