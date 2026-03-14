Himachal contributed significantly to nation's armed forces, says V-P Radhakrishnan

Dharamsala, March 14 (IANS) Praising Himachal Pradesh as 'Dev Bhoomi' (Land of the Gods) and 'Veer Bhoomi' (Land of the Brave), Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the state has contributed significantly to the nation's armed forces.

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Addressing the ninth convocation of Central University of Himachal Pradesh here, the Vice-President commended the state for its rich hospitality, vibrant culture and enduring traditions.

Referring to India's rich academic heritage, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that great ancient centres of learning such as Nalanda University and Takshashila flourished because of the wisdom, scholarship and constant intellectual evolution of their teachers.

"The gurus and acharyas of these institutions were lifelong learners, who refined their knowledge through debate, dialogue and research, creating an environment where ideas flourished and civilisations advanced."

In the same spirit, the Vice-President emphasised that modern universities must prioritise faculty development and encourage innovation in teaching, interdisciplinary research and global collaboration.

He said the Central University of Himachal Pradesh is enthusiastically implementing the National Education Policy, 2020, and has introduced subjects related to Indian knowledge and traditions, thereby fostering a new culture of education with a fresh perspective.

He appreciated the university's initiative to translate several works into Dogri and translate Hindi literature into Punjabi, noting that its emphasis on 'Swadeshi Chintan' and Indian research methods reflects renewed confidence in India's intellectual traditions.

The Vice-President stressed the need for greater collaboration between higher education institutions of the Central and state governments.

Such partnerships through joint research, shared faculty expertise, digital resources and academic exchanges, he said, can create a larger community of learning that benefits students and scholars alike and contribute to building a globally competitive higher education ecosystem for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He noted that initiatives such as 'Startup India' and 'Make in India' have opened new avenues for young innovators.

He appreciated the university for encouraging innovation among youth and for its "Community Lab" initiative, through which students and faculty engage with nearby communities, strengthening outreach and helping students understand the realities of rural India.

Referring to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the Vice-President said transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of Independence will require economic growth, social inclusion, technological advancement, environmental sustainability and ethical leadership.

He added that students and youth are among the most important stakeholders in realising this vision.

He emphasised that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' must be based on inclusive development where none of the states or sections of society are left behind.

Appreciating the university's initiatives towards creating a drug-free campus, the Vice-President said drugs adversely affect the youth, society and the nation, and urged everyone to create greater awareness against drug abuse.

He also called upon the youth to commit themselves to using their knowledge for the welfare of society, to live for the betterment of the nation, to always say "No to Drugs", and above all to keep the nation first ('Rashtra Pratham').

He noted that at Saturday's convocation, more than 700 meritorious students were awarded degrees and medals, with a majority being women.

He said that out of 32 gold medalists, 23 were young women, reflecting the growing empowerment and contribution of women to the progress of the nation.

--IANS

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