Himachal CM urges Centre for re-calculation of tree cover

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav here and apprised him about the discrepancy registered in the actual tree cover of 29.5 per cent against the officially recorded 27.99 per cent.

He said this arises due to the non-inclusion of trees outside the forest in the consolidated representation of the state’s forest and tree cover.

He said the state also exercised strict regulatory control over harvesting private lands under a different status for which the state doesn’t receive any credit from the Centre.

He emphasised including this 1.5 per cent component in the forest cover in order to recognise the State's true ecological and forestry contribution. He added that the trees outside the forest contribute to the conservation of green cover while preventing ecological degradation of the fragile Himalayas.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to recognise 29.5 per cent forest and tree cover for all calculations relating to forest and ecology under the Finance Commission or other allocations from the Central government.

He demanded that 1.5 per cent of trees outside the forest component may be acknowledged as a legitimate and policy-relevant contribution to ecosystem services, conservation effort and environmental governance.

He said undervaluing the trees outside the forest component undervalues the true contribution of Himachal Pradesh to the national ecosystem services and creates a bias against the state that protects trees.

The Union Minister assured all possible support to the state.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu also called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and held detailed discussions about strengthening the road infrastructure and demanded adequate financial support for the repair and maintenance of roads and bridges in the state.

The Union Minister approved Rs 200 crore in principle under CRIF for the Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Ochghat road, which would facilitate apple growers in the state.

The Chief Minister apprised him about the progress of the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, which is providing connectivity to eight districts with the state capital, besides adjoining states.

He requested the introduction of the maximum number of tunnels between Shimla and Shalaghat and Bhager to Hamirpur, keeping in view the hilly terrain and geological sensitivity of the area.

