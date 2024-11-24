Himachal CM Sukhu holds meeting with senior leaders of Mandi to discuss development projects

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday held a meeting along with senior Congress leaders from Mandi district, to discuss various developmental projects in the region.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the holistic development of Mandi district and assured that all government welfare and development schemes will effectively benefit the residents.

CM Sukhu emphasized the government's focus on improving facilities at Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, Ner Chowk. He announced that an MRI machine would soon be installed at the hospital to address the challenges faced by patients requiring advanced diagnostic services.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is constructing Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding School in every assembly constituency in a phased manner and these schools will also be constructed in Mandi district.

To enhance public services, the Chief Minister stated that the government is considering setting up separate divisions of the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, and Electricity Board in every assembly constituency. He also mentioned the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, a welfare scheme designed to bear the educational expenses of children of widows.

He asked all leaders to ensure the widespread dissemination and implementation of these welfare initiatives within their respective constituencies.

During the meeting, the leaders from various constituencies presented their priorities and urged the Chief Minister to include them in the budget for the upcoming financial year. They expressed their appreciation for the government's inclusive development approach and pledged to raise awareness among the public about the welfare schemes.

The leaders also pointed out the neglect faced by other constituencies during the previous BJP government's tenure, which prioritized the development of the Siraj assembly constituency alone.

Prominent leaders present at the meeting included MLA Chander Shekhar, former Ministers Thakur Kaul Singh and Prakash Chaudhary, Chairman APMC Mandi Sanjeev Guleria, former MLA Sohan Singh Thakur, and Congress leaders Champa Thakur, Lal Singh Kaushal, Naresh Chauhan, Pawan Thakur, Advocate Jeevan Thakur, Chet Ram Thakur, and Mahesh Raj. (ANI)

