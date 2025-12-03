Himachal CM opens Ban Ganga Ghat with evening aarti in Kangra

Dharamsala, Dec 3 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Ban Ganga Ghat in Kangra.

Also, he commenced the evening aarti, performed with Vedic chants on the lines of Haridwar. The daily ‘aarti’ was expected to become a major attraction for the thousands of devotees who visit the site.

He said that the project built at a cost of Rs 2.20 crore had received significant support from the Captain Shailesh Rialch Foundation. The foundation had contributed around Rs 1.5 crore, while the Kangra district administration provided Rs 70 lakh for the project.

Captain Shailesh hailed from the Ambari area of Nagrota Bagwan was martyred 25 years ago, and the foundation was established in his memory. The foundation had played a vital role in the development of this ‘ghat’.

He further said a 25-foot trident was being installed in the ‘ghat’ complex, and to ensure the comfort of devotees and tourists, a grand ‘aarti’ platform, changing rooms, toilets, an attractive stage, a landscaped park and enhanced lighting have been developed.

Along with the evening ‘aarti’, Yoga sessions and various religious and cultural programmes would also be organised there.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is known as the Dev Bhoomi, and the Bajreshwari Temple in Kangra is a major centre of faith for thousands of devotees from across the country.

As many worshippers take a holy dip at the ‘ghat’, it has been developed keeping their convenience in mind. It would also provide a well-organised and safe place for bathing and performing rituals.

Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, MLAs Sanjay Awasthy, Suresh Kumar and Kamlesh Thakur, Chairman Himachal Pradesh School Education Board Rajesh Sharma, Vice-Chairman HRTC Ajay Verma, Chairman of HP Wool Federation Manoj Thakur, Chairman APMC Kangra Nishu Mongra, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

