Himachal CM on statehood day announces agriculture, horticulture panel

Pragpur, Jan 25 (IANS) To mark the statehood day, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday announced the constitution of an agriculture and horticulture commission to ensure the participation of farmers and orchardists and to safeguard their rights. He said the government would present a Bill to set up this commission in the upcoming Budget Session of the Assembly.

Unfurling the national flag, the Chief Minister took the salute from parade contingents led by commanding officer Taruna. Congratulating the people on the occasion, CM Sukhu recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Dr Y.S. Parmar, in securing statehood for the state.

The Chief Minister also announced the opening of the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) office in Pragpur and the Public Health Centre in Nalsuha in the Jaswan assembly constituency. He said when the government assumed office, the previous one had left liabilities exceeding Rs 10,000 crore on account of salary and pension arrears of employees.

At present, the total outstanding arrears related to salaries, pensions, and other dues amount to Rs 8,555 crore. Despite the state’s strained financial condition, he announced that the complete payment of arrears of pensioners and family pensioners aged 70 years and above would be made in January. He said Rs 90 crore would be spent for this purpose.

He said Class IV employees, who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2021, have accrued arrears of gratuity and leave encashment due to the revision of pension and related benefits.

He announced that an additional 50 per cent of the gratuity arrears and 70 per cent of leave encashment arrears would be paid to them in January, with an expenditure of Rs 96 crore.

CM Sukhu said this occasion provided an opportunity to assess the achievements of the past 55 years and to reflect on the direction in which the state should progress in the coming years.

With this sense of responsibility and vision, the government has initiated the preparation of a document titled 'Samriddh Himachal Vision', which is now in its final stage. He said the vision document would be prepared through extensive consultations with people across the state, experts, the administration and institutions.

While drafting the document, due consideration would be given to the state’s environment, aspirations of its hard-working people and its strong social traditions.

The objective is to promote development that is environmentally sustainable, disaster-resilient and inclusive of all sections of society, he added.

