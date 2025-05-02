Himachal CM inaugurates IPD services at AIMSS

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the In-Patient Department (IPD) services at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS) at Chamiyana near Shimla.

It provide better healthcare facilities, the departments of Gastroenterology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Urology and Plastic Surgery have been shifted from the IGMC to the Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital. In the next two months, Cardiology and Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery (CTVS) services would also be transferred to this hospital, a release said.

During inspection, he directed the officials to ensure to provide quality healthcare services to the patients. He also held a meeting in the campus and enquired about the services being provided to patients and issued necessary directions for their improvement. During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the Public Works Department to improve the approach road leading towards the hospital and stated that the transport facilities would also be enhanced for the convenience of patients.

As Chamiyana hospital has been under construction for quite some time, the present Government has undertaken the completion work from its resources, and Rs. 23 crore has been sanctioned for it, remarked the Chief Minister. The hospital has a capacity of 337 beds and is equipped with high-end operation theatres and a cath lab. While it has just started, it will become fully functional within the next six months, he said.

The State Government was upgrading Chamiyana Hospital as well as all medical colleges, zonal hospitals and regional hospitals with modern technology to ensure world-class facilities for patients within the State itself. It would go a long way in saving their time and money. Chamiyana will also be the first hospital in the state to offer robotic surgery, followed by Tanda. Three Tesla MRI machines would soon be installed in the medical colleges of Tanda, Hamirpur and Nerchowk to provide specialised services to patients. The current MRI machine at the IGMC is 19 years old and is being replaced by the State Government.

The Chief Minister said, "We are spending Rs. 200 crore to implement modern technology in the hospitals and were consistently working to make our medical services, world-class."

Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Secretary Health M. Sudha Devi, Principal of the AIMSS, Chamiyana, Brij Sharma and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.(ANI)

