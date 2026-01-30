Himachal CM, Cabinet colleagues observe two-hour fast against dilution of MGNREGA

Shimla, Jan 30 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, along with Cabinet colleagues and party leaders, on Friday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary at the historic Ridge Ground in the state capital.

After paying homage, the Congress leaders observed a two-hour fast from 11 am in protest against the renaming and dilution of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Chief Minister said the BJP-led Union government has not only changed the name of MGNREGA but has also undermined the very spirit of the scheme.

He said earlier that the scheme provided employment opportunities, especially to the youth and women in rural areas, but employment avenues are now being curtailed.

CM Sukhu said previously, village ‘pradhans’ (heads) had the powers to undertake works like road construction under MGNREGA, ensuring employment near people’s homes and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme played a crucial role in providing maximum employment to the people.

However, the powers of panchayat ‘pradhans’ have now been taken away. The Chief Minister further said that for the past 20 years, MGNREGA had guaranteed employment and also provided for an unemployment allowance if work was not offered.

“Today’s two-hour fast was organised to protest against the systematic dismantling of the scheme.” He pointed out that earlier the Union government used to bear 100 per cent of the expenditure under MGNREGA, but it has now been changed to a 90:10 funding pattern, which would adversely affect the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

Responding to a query regarding the reduction of import duty on apples, the Chief Minister said he had raised the issue of lowering import duty on apples from New Zealand in his previous meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

He said any reduction in import duty would seriously harm apple growers of Himachal Pradesh. On this issue, the Union Minister has asked the state to send a team of officers and orchardists from Himachal Pradesh, after which the Union government will examine and discuss all aspects of the matter, the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

vg/dan