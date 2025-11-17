Himachal CM advocates state’s right of 7.19 pc share on Chandigarh

Faridabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday advocated for the state’s legitimate right of 7.19 per cent share on Chandigarh, on its land and assets.

This is as per the mandate under the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966. He also referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment of 2011, which held that Himachal Pradesh “is entitled to a share of 7.19 per cent in the composite Punjab on the basis of population ratio transfer under the Punjab Re-organisation Act, and this was the basis for the legitimate share in the power also being generated by the BBMB”.

The Chief Minister was addressing the 32nd meeting of the Northern Zonal Council held in Faridabad in Haryana under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Sukhu also sought the release of pending dues from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as per the Supreme Court’s decision and appointment of a permanent member from Himachal in the BBMB.

He also urged for implementation of the policy granting 12 per cent free power royalty to the state in centrally-operated hydropower projects and enhancement of the state’s free royalty to 50 per cent in projects where the cost has already been recovered.

Sukhu urged that the issue be placed on the agenda of the next meeting of the Northern Zonal Council to ensure Himachal receives its lawful entitlement.

He requested that hydropower projects in Himachal Pradesh that have completed 40 years be handed over to the state. The Chief Minister sought full central funding of the power components of the under-construction Kishau and Renuka dam hydel projects and demanded that once completed, 50-50 per cent electricity be provided to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, respectively.

CM Sukhu urged the Centre to review disaster relief rules and to suitably revise pre- and post-disaster management norms in view of the increasing vulnerability of hill states. He called for a unified, interdependent and sustainable development framework for the entire northern region in view of the rising frequency of natural disasters caused by climate change and the extensive loss they inflict every year.

He said such a coordinated plan was essential to protect the economy of hill states like Himachal Pradesh and to minimise valuable human loss through collective and focused efforts. Highlighting the state’s strategic location and tourism potential, CM Sukhu stressed the urgent need to expand the air network in Himachal.

He said the state government has been working on expanding the Kangra airport to have an international-level facility and requested the Centre to bear the land acquisition cost, provide full funding for the project and prepare a separate master plan for developing small airports and heliports in the state.

The Chief Minister proposed the establishment of a high altitude research centre, ice hockey stadium, an adventure sports centre and other training facilities in border and high-altitude areas to support local habitation and promote tourism. He also requested the initiation of the National Buddhist Institute project in the tribal area of Spiti.

The Chief Minister detailed the efforts the government has taken to promote border tourism from Shipki-La along the Indo-Tibet border and reiterated the state’s demand to start the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Shipki-La.

Referring to the state’s fight against narcotics, the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh has been carrying out multi-dimensional action against drug trafficking.

