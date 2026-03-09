Himachal CM accords warm send-off to Guv Shukla ​

Shimla, March 9 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday accorded a warm send-off to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan here. ​

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, members of the state Cabinet, public representatives, senior officers and prominent citizens on the occasion. ​

On the occasion, the Governor was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour as a mark of respect and recognition of his service to the state. ​

The gathering extended its best wishes to Governor Shukla for his future responsibilities and expressed appreciation for his contributions and guidance during his tenure in Himachal Pradesh. ​

The occasion was marked by warmth and gratitude as dignitaries and officials gathered to convey their good wishes to the Governor. ​

Earlier, an official farewell function was held in honour of Governor Shukla. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla was also present on the occasion. ​

On behalf of the employees of Lok Bhavan, Secretary to the Governor, C.P. Verma, honoured the Governor and the Lady Governor by presenting them with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl and a memento as a mark of respect and gratitude. ​

Addressing the gathering, the Governor fondly recalled his three-year tenure in Himachal Pradesh while serving at Lok Bhavan. ​

He expressed his appreciation for the dedication and contribution of every employee, acknowledging their support and cooperation during his tenure. ​

He said he had an opportunity to work on various social issues with the active support of the state's people. ​

Governor Shukla said that he would always cherish the pleasant memories of his association with the state. ​

Describing Himachal Pradesh as a beautiful hill state, he remarked that its people are hardworking and honest. ​

The function concluded with warm wishes from the staff of Lok Bhavan for the Governor and the Lady Governor for their future endeavours. ​

--IANS

vg/dan