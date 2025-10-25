Himachal Cabinet gives nod to convert fossil fuel taxis into e-vehicles

Shimla, Oct 25 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday decided to allow the Transport Department to issue necessary permission for conversion of 1,000 existing diesel and petrol taxis into electric taxis with the provision of 40 per cent subsidy under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgar Yojna.

The Cabinet also gave nod to enhance honorarium of Special Police Officers at the rate of Rs 300 per month with effect from April 1 and this would benefit 510 people, including 107 of the tribal areas. The Cabinet accorded ex-post facto approval for enhancement of honorarium of Rs 500 per month of SMC teachers, IT computer teachers, mid-day meal workers and part-time water carriers with effect from April 1.

It approved the proposal to streamline implementation and efficient monitoring mechanism of Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojna and HP Crop Diversification Project (JICA-Phase-II) in the state. This mechanism will go a long way in fostering coherence between the departments, SPNF and JICA, besides ensuring efficient governance and execution with expected outcomes envisaged under the flagship programmes of the projects. The Cabinet decided to constitute a Cabinet sub-committee under the chairmanship of Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to finalize the draft of Rural Area Development guidelines to be adopted by gram panchayats in the form of model bylaws to regulate the construction activities in the rural areas.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharamani will be the members of this Cabinet sub-committee. It also gave its approval to include 19 games in the list of games which qualify meritorious sportspersons for consideration for appointment to Group A, B, C and D posts and services under the government departments, boards, corporations, etc.

The Cabinet approved to create a separate and specific state cadre for junior office assistant (IT) under the Directorate of Recruitment by creating 300 posts as Job Trainee in the first phase. The approval was given for construction of Nahan Medical College at newly selected land for expansion of this college. The Cabinet agreed to grant ex-post facto permission for new postgraduation and super-specialty courses to regulate admissions in these courses in the Department of Medical Education and Research.

It also approved the amendments in the scheme for setting up ground mounted solar power projects with interest subsidy for bonafide Himachalis. This scheme will be now named as Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Saur Urja Yojna for setting up ground mounted solar power projects ranging from 100 KW to 2 MW in tribal and non-tribal areas with interest subsidy. For setting up of 100 KW to 2 MW solar power projects in tribal areas, five per cent interest subsidy will be provided by the government whereas provision has been made to provide four per cent interest subsidy in non-tribal areas.

The Cabinet accorded approval to carry out amendments in Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, with reference to Scheme for Special Assistance to the States for Capital Investment for 2025-26.

