Himachal bus accident: Nadda expresses condolences to bereaved families

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda expressed condolences to the bereaved families, whose members were killed in a road accident, as a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur is the home district of BJP J.P. Nadda.

Taking it to X, the party President said, “The news of several people being killed or injured due to a bus being caught in a devastating landslide in the Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. I sought information from the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, regarding the ongoing relief and rescue operations at the accident site.”

I requested the Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, the state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and BJP workers to immediately assist the victims, and directed the Bilaspur AIIMS administration to provide prompt medical treatment facilities. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray to God that He grants strength to the grieving families during this difficult time,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday.

The accident occurred in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta Assembly segment.

Around 35 passengers were travelling in the bus that was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers.

Officials said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far from the mangled remains of the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the mountain came crashing down on the bus, and the chances of survival for passengers are bleak.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those dead.

