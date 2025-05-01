Himachal braces for light to moderate rain in next few hours

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Many parts of Himachal Pradesh are bracing for light to moderate rainfall with one or two spells of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, which are very likely during the next few hours.

The parts to be affected include places in the Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, and Chamba districts, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre of Himachal Pradesh.

It has also predicted light rainfall and snowfall in the remaining districts of the state.

Isolated pockets in the Shimla City and adjoining areas may witness light to moderate rain in the next few hours.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the lower and mid-hill districts of the state, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a break from the summer heat as light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and even snowfall in higher altitudes are predicted over the next week.

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, said light rainfall was recorded in three districts, and more will continue across Himachal.

"Light rainfall was recorded in Kinnaur district and parts of Shimla and Sirmaur districts over the past 24 hours. Yesterday evening's forecast indicated this activity, and it has played out as expected." Shobhit said.

"Over the same period, Una district recorded the highest temperature in the state at 38.6°C, while the temperature in Shimla stood at 15.5°C. Despite the onset of this weather system, Katiyar noted that "temperatures in some regions are still 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal," he added.

From May 1, rainfall activity is expected to begin across several districts. This pattern of intermittent rain is likely to persist for the next 5 to 7 days, resulting in a temperature drop of 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. The forecast brings much-needed relief from the heat, particularly for the mid-hill and low-lying regions of the state.

"Thunderstorm and lightning activity will be more prominent in the mid and lower hills, accompanied by gusty winds with 30 to 40 km/h speeds. This activity will intensify on May 4 and 5, potentially bringing moderate rainfall and stronger winds in some areas, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 to 50 km/h," he said.

He added that the current weather changes are due to the combined effect of a western disturbance and local atmospheric formations. Most districts are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during this period, with overcast skies likely to dominate.

"There is very little chance of clear sunshine over the next 5 to 6 days. Strong winds are likely in the mid and lower hills, especially during thunderstorm events," Katiyar warned. In higher reaches such as Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur, daytime wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 km/h," Katiyar added. (ANI)

