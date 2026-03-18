Highway tunnel plan through TN's Western Ghats gap triggers environmental concerns

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) A proposed highway corridor cutting through the ecologically fragile Sengottai (Aryankavu) Gap in the southern Western Ghats has sparked concern among conservationists, who warn that the project could disrupt a vital wildlife corridor and aggravate landslide risks in the region.

Read More

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought wildlife clearance from the National Board for Wildlife for the project, which is part of the Puliyarai-Aryankavu-Kadampattukonam economic corridor under the Bharatmala programme.

The corridor is intended to improve freight connectivity between Tamil Nadu and the Kerala coast, linking NH-744 (Kollam-Madurai) with NH-66 (Mumbai-Kanniyakumari) to form a key east-west transport route.

The overall project spans 61.7 km, with the most sensitive portion identified as Package-1 -- a 23-km stretch between Puliyarai in Tenkasi district and Edamon in Kerala’s Kollam district. Of this, approximately 19 km lies in Kerala and about 4 km in Tamil Nadu.

At the centre of the controversy is the Sengottai (Aryankavu) Gap, a rare natural break in the Western Ghats that functions as an important ecological passage linking forest habitats across state boundaries.

The region forms part of the Agasthyamalai landscape, connecting major protected areas including the Kalakad-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary, Periyar Tiger Reserve, and the Peppara and Neyyar sanctuaries.

Wildlife experts note that the corridor between Periyar and Shendurney is critical for the movement of tigers and other species, with the wider landscape estimated to support 36 to 40 tigers across more than 2,100 sq km.

They caution that new infrastructure could further fragment habitats already affected by existing roads and railway lines.

Project documents indicate that the alignment will pass through Puliyarai Reserved Forest in Tamil Nadu and Ariankavu and Yerur Reserved Forests in Kerala, close to eco-sensitive zones.

To tackle the difficult terrain, the plan proposes four tunnel stretches for a four-lane highway, with lengths ranging from 420 metres to over 3.7 km. Environmentalists have called for a comprehensive ecological assessment before any clearances are granted, warning that irreversible damage could result if safeguards are not strictly enforced.

--IANS

aal/dpb