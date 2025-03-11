"Highlights country's culture": BJP's Sunil Sharma welcomes RSS' General Secy's statement on renaming India as Bharat

Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma on Tuesday expressed support to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's statement advocating for India to be officially called Bharat, saying that the term highlights the country's rich culture and civilisation.

"Dattatreya Hosabale's statement that India should be called Bharat. I feel that no Indian has any objection to this. Bharat is a traditional name, which came into being after Dushyant and Shakuntala's son Bharat. It highlights the culture and civilisation. We welcome Dattatreya Hosabale's statement. Every Bhartiya will feel proud and there will be no objection, no dispute," said Sunil Sharma.



Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh also reacted to the same and said, " This is the mind of RSS, they are always thinking like that. They don't want India, they want only Bharat. This is their ideology and policy. People of India haven't accepted this policy of RSS."

Addressing a book launch programme on Monday, Dattatreya Hosabale questioned the use of "India" in official contexts and called for rectifying this practice and using "Bharat".

"During the G-20 summit, the invitation card for Rashtrapati Bhavan and the invitation card for the PM on January 26 had Republic of Bharat written in English. Constitution of India in English and Bharat ka Samvidhan in Hindi, It is the 'Constitution of India', 'Reserve Bank of India'...why is it like this? Why do we have to do this everywhere? Such a question should be raised. It should be rectified. If the country's name is Bharat, it should only be called that way," Hosabale said.

Hosabale also said, "India is living for the world. India will rise not only for its benefit. India will rise not to crush or bully other countries; India will rise for the welfare of other countries. This is India's aim."



Hosabale said that Indians never felt inferior during Mughal rule, but British rule instilled a sense of superiority of English culture, leading to the persistence of "Englishism" and the prominence of English-medium education. (ANI)





