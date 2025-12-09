High voter turnout sets the tone in first phase of Kerala local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 9 (IANS) A robust wave of voter participation marked the first phase of Kerala's local body elections late last week, with the State Election Commission reporting an impressive 71 per cent turnout across seven districts till 7 p.m, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials expressed confidence that the final figure would touch 75 per cent once polling was fully completed and late votes were accounted for, underlining strong public engagement in the grassroots democratic process.

Ernakulam recorded the highest polling at 74.21 per cent, reflecting sustained enthusiasm among urban and semi-urban voters, while Pathanamthitta registered the lowest turnout at 66.55 per cent.

Other districts reported steady participation as well: Thiruvananthapuram at 67.1 per cent, Kollam at 70 per cent, Alappuzha at 73.58 per cent, Kottayam at 70.68 per cent and Idukki at 71.28 per cent.

Even after the official polling time ended, long queues were seen outside booths in several areas.

To ensure that no eligible voter was turned away, election officials issued tokens to those waiting in line, allowing them to exercise their franchise without disruption.

The strong voter turnout triggered sharp political reactions across party lines.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the polling trend as a sign of a "historic advance", indicating confidence within the ruling Left Democratic Front.

The Congress leadership, however, interpreted the voter response as the beginning of a shift in political power, while BJP leaders claimed that Kerala was poised to rethink its political direction.

As attention turns to the second phase of polling, campaign (remaining seven districts) activities have drawn to a close in the remaining seven districts scheduled to go to the polls on Thursday.

Political fronts wrapped up their outreach with high-energy finale rallies, turning the last day of campaigning into a vibrant display of competitive mobilisation.

However, the buildup was not without tension, as clashes were reported from Onchiyam and Pookkottur, prompting heightened security and strict monitoring by authorities.

With the first phase witnessing strong voter participation and intense political signalling, expectations are now running high for another decisive mandate in the remaining districts.

Incidentally, in the 2020 local body polls, the ruling Left Democratic Party scored a sweeping victory as the election was held under Covid-19 protocols.

This time, however, Kerala has witnessed a blistering campaign, and when votes are counted on Saturday, the results are expected to reflect a return to hard-fought, high-stakes political contest.

--IANS

sg/khz