High-voltage drama in Patna as Pappu Yadav arrested in 1995 forgery case, admitted to hospital soon after

Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) A day after Bihar Police arrested Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a 1995 forgery case, he was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) following health issues.

Bihar Police late on Friday night arrested the Purnea MP in connection with an over 30-year-old case, triggering a high-voltage drama at his Mandiri residence in Patna.

Police teams reached Pappu Yadav’s residence to execute court orders. Soon after, his supporters gathered at the spot, leading to a brief scuffle between them and the police.

According to official sources, the MP-MLA Special Court had recently ordered the attachment of property against three accused — MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, Shailendra Prasad, and Chandra Narayan Prasad — in a case related to fraudulent renting of a house and issuing threats.

The order was passed by Special Judge Praveen Kumar Malviya after the accused repeatedly failed to appear before the court.

Earlier, the court had issued arrest warrants and proclamations to ensure their presence, but the accused remained absent. The case dates back to 1995.

As per the complaint, Shailendra Prasad had rented a house belonging to Vinod Bihari Lal, which was later allegedly misused by projecting it as an office of a Member of Parliament.

Following this, FIR No. 552/1995 was registered at the Gardanibagh police station.

The court has fixed Saturday, as the next date of hearing.

During the arrest, Pappu Yadav alleged high-handedness by the police.

Speaking to the media, he claimed that he had just returned to Patna from the Lok Sabha session when a man in civilian clothes entered his residence and identified himself as Inspector Deepak Kumar.

“I was told there was a warrant, but I was not shown any document. I requested time to consult my lawyer, but the police forcibly entered my house,” Pappu Yadav said.

He alleged that he was being targeted out of political vendetta for raising his voice in sensitive cases, including the recent NEET aspirant’s death.

He further claimed that his life was in danger and appealed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary to intervene.

Pappu Yadav requested house arrest and assured that he would appear before the court as directed.

On the other hand, police officials maintained that they were acting strictly in compliance with court orders.

“An order for attachment of property has been issued by the Court. We are here only to execute that order and perform our duty,” a police officer said.

The situation remained tense for several hours before the police completed the legal formalities.

