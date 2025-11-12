High dependency on private vehicles in Chandigarh highlights need for clean mobility alternatives: Experts

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) High dependency on private vehicles in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, underscores the need for robust public transportation and clean mobility alternatives to prevent the escalation of emissions, congestion, and energy demand.

This fact came to light at the roundtable of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) held on Wednesday here on 'How can Indian cities achieve sustainable and inclusive mobility through shared transport like buses and autos.' It was CEEW's workshop series ‘Future of Our Cities’.

CEEW researchers recommended the expansion of the bus fleet, the electrification of intermediate public transport (IPTs) -- autorickshaws and Vikrams -- and promoting gender inclusion to ensure sustainable mobility in cities.

India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) transition is gaining momentum with over 1 million EV units sold in 2024-25.

This growth has been driven by a combination of national policies like FAME I and II, state-level EV policies, and growing consumer confidence.

The electric three-wheeler (e3W) segment, in particular, has seen the fastest growth.

Punjab has a powerful local success story in Amritsar's 'Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention' (RAAHI) project.

This initiative successfully tackled key barriers to EV adoption by offering a Rs 1.3-1.5 lakh upfront subsidy to switch from diesel to electric three-wheelers (e-autos), facilitated access to formal bank loans, moving drivers away from predatory informal lending, and conducted information campaigns and vehicle demonstrations to build driver confidence in e-auto performance and economic benefits.

This project has already transitioned 1,200 old diesel vehicles to new electric vehicles, resulting in improved driver livelihoods and significant annual reductions in emissions.

Recognising that women comprise less than 1 per cent of India's transport workforce, the project implemented targeted solutions, including a 90 per cent subsidy for women drivers, formation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in collaboration with NULM, and support for obtaining driver's licences.

This effort has successfully brought 200 women into the e-auto ecosystem in Amritsar.

