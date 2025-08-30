High Court decision being examined by Law Dept: Rajasthan minister on SI recruitment case

Jaipur, Aug 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Law Minister Jogaram Patel has clarified the state government’s stand on the SI recruitment case.

Speaking to the media in Jodhpur on Saturday, Patel said, “The High Court has not cancelled the SI recruitment. It has only given observations to the government. These observations will be examined by the Law Department and then forwarded to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).”

He alleged that the irregularities took place during the tenure of the previous Congress government. The Minister said, “All members and chairpersons of RPSC appointed under the Congress regime are under question. The court itself pointed out that when RPSC members are involved, a thorough probe and restructuring of the commission is necessary.”

Minister Patel added that the BJP government acted promptly when the paper leak surfaced. An SIT was formed, and the first FIR was registered immediately.

“This recruitment was conducted during the Congress government, yet no action was taken by them,” Patel said.

On the possibility of approaching the division bench, the minister clarified that the matter is being studied by the Law Department.

He also suggested that petitioners affected by the order may file appeals themselves. Patel further stated that the court has indicated that 1,051 other pending posts should also be merged with this recruitment, and all 2021 candidates should be included again.

“Whoever is guilty—whether a small or big fish, political leader or influential person—will not be spared. Innocents will not be harassed, and the probe will be fully transparent,” he assured.

On August 28, the Rajasthan High Court had annulled SI Recruitment 2021, conducted for 859 posts, after a detailed 202-page judgment by Justice Sameer Jain.

The court noted six RPSC members, including then chairman Sanjay Shrotriya, had a role in the leak. The accused spoke to members Sangeeta Arya, Manju Sharma and Jaswant Rathi for their kids' questions, showing systematic corruption. Babulal Katara’s inclusion in an interview panel despite being under probe was termed a “serious crime.”

The paper was leaked before reaching the printing press, showing a complete breach of confidentiality. The court directed that the cancelled posts be added to the 2025 recruitment and that all 2021 candidates be allowed to reappear.

