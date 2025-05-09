High alert in Rajasthan: Leaves of police, medical staff cancelled; blackouts in border areas

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Amid high alert across Rajasthan in response to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the state government has cancelled the leaves of all officers and employees of various government departments, including the police, doctors, and paramedical staff. Guidelines have been issued to all border districts to ensure preparedness and public safety in light of the situation.

In several regions, daily blackouts have been enforced.

Barmer and Jaisalmer will observe blackouts from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., while Jodhpur will enforce the same from 9.30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Earlier, the blackout time was set for 12.30 a.m., but it was advanced by three hours as a precautionary measure in Jodhpur. Similar blackout measures were implemented in Pali, Nal (Bikaner), and Mount Abu, the state's only hill station.

Residents have been advised to avoid any unnecessary movement during nighttime and to ensure complete darkness in their homes. If any light cannot be turned off, it must be covered with a cloth so that it is not visible from outside under any circumstances. Police patrolling and the local chowkidaari system have been intensified, and the public has been asked to fully cooperate with authorities.

The markets in Sri Ganganagar were closed by 7 p.m. on Thursday after an appeal by the district administration, and a ban on fireworks has also been enforced there as well as in Bikaner. The administration has banned the use of drones in Bikaner as an additional precaution.

People in border villages have been instructed to keep essential documents such as identity cards, ration cards, and other important items packed in a bag for quick evacuation if necessary. They are also advised to locate the nearest safe space, such as a school or panchayat building, and remain alert. The district administration emphasised the importance of not panicking and urged people to ignore rumours and rely only on verified information sources such as official announcements via loudspeakers, WhatsApp groups, panchayat messages, and radio.

Any suspicious activity or rumour-mongering should be reported to the police immediately. In terms of healthcare preparedness, the Medical and Health Department has taken serious measures. The leaves of all doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff have been cancelled with immediate effect. They have been directed not to leave their headquarters without proper permission from the competent authorities.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, confirmed that the department has taken all necessary steps to ensure readiness in case of emergencies. Officers have been assigned duties in the state-level control room, and Chief Medical and Health Officers in 12 border districts, including Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Sirohi, Pali, Barmer, Balotra, Jodhpur, and Phalodi, have been instructed to ensure all arrangements are in place at medical institutions. The police department has also responded with heightened vigilance. Following the recent attack in Pahalgam, the Police Headquarters extended the ban on leave for all policemen.

Only in exceptional cases will leave be granted, and that too with permission from the Superintendent of Police or the Commandant. ADG Law and Order, Vishal Bansal, issued orders to enforce this ban, which will remain in effect until further notice.

Academic institutions have also been impacted. Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) in Jodhpur has postponed all examinations from May 9 until further notice. The announcement was made by Prof. G.S. Shekhawat, Controller of Examinations. Similarly, Maulana Azad University has suspended all exams from May 8 in compliance with district administration orders. All academic activities in these institutions will also remain suspended for the time being.

On Thursday, the District Collectors of Barmer and Jodhpur jointly issued detailed public safety guidelines outlining what citizens should and should not do during a crisis or potential attack. These guidelines aim to help people stay safe, support defence operations, and maintain order in affected regions.

Gaurav Agrawal, Jodhpur Collector, said blackout guidelines should be followed thoroughly. "If the first siren sounds, understand that danger is about to come. If the second siren sounds, understand that the danger has passed. If the siren sounds at night, understand that there is danger and a need for blackout, which means complete darkness. You should turn off all the lights inside and outside the house, and the lights of the vehicles too. Do not come out of your houses during the blackout." Barmer Collector Tina Dabi said, adding that everyone should follow the blackout.

