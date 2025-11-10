High alert in Hyderabad following Red Fort blast

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad went on high alert on Monday night following the explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi that killed 10 people and left over a dozen injured.

Police personnel in three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda were seen checking vehicles and frisking people at various points.

Various units of the police force have been asked to remain alert and undertake vehicle checking. Lodges were also being checked at a few places as a precautionary measure.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious objects or movement of strangers to the police control room at 100.

Security was tightened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport following the Delhi blast. Security personnel undertook intensive checks with the dog squad and bomb squad in the airport premises.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) tightened the vigil at the entrance points and was thoroughly scanning luggage and frisking passengers.

The CISF has already issued a high alert at airports, heritage sites, government buildings and other key installations under its security cover.

Security had also been tightened at all railway stations in the city. Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted thorough checks at Secunderabad, Nampally, Kacheguda and other railway stations.

The security personnel were thoroughly checking the luggage and frisking passengers and visitors.

Security was also tightened at all stations of the Hyderabad Metro.

Meanwhile, police in Andhra Pradesh have also beefed up security in all major cities and towns in the state. The DGP had directed all SPs to intensify security checks.

Security has been tightened in Amaravati, Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and other cities.

Police have intensified checks in the temple town of Tirupati. Vehicles heading towards the Sri Venkateswara temple atop the Tirumala hills were being thoroughly checked.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the famous temple, has heightened the surveillance.

--IANS

ms/dan