Herbal gulal and natural colours steal the show at Burhanpur's 'Aajeevika Holi Mela'

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Feb 27 (IANS) A vibrant two-day "Aajeevika Holi Mela" began on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur.

Read More

The occasion was marked by the colours of celebration and the spirit of women-led entrepreneurship.

The fair is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (MPSRLM) under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department at the Old Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office premises.

The objective of the event is to promote rural women empowerment by providing a platform to the women who are associated with self-help groups under the Aajeevika Mission.

Herbal gulal and natural colours made from flowers are being sold at stalls in the mela.

These items are a major attraction during the event.

A range of homemade products are also available at the Mela.

Residents from across the district and other adjoining areas are visiting the venue in huge numbers.

They are all enthusiastically purchasing the eco-friendly products ahead of Holi.

Women entrepreneurs, who are participating in the fair, shared their experience during conversations with IANS.

They are preparing completely natural and chemical-free colours to ensure that there is no harm to the skin, women told IANS.

According to officials, their initiative not only promotes health-conscious celebrations but also supports sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

A member of the Aajeevika Mission, Jainu Tadvi, who is running a stall at the Mela, expressed happiness over the overwhelming response the mela has received.

Jainu said that the platform has helped women like her gain confidence.

Moreover financial independence is also another benefit that the Mela ensured, she added.

Another Aajeevika Mission member and entrepreneur, Rajni Verma, said that how the training and support provided under the mission have enabled rural women to transform their skills into sustainable livelihoods.

District Aajeevika Mission Officer, Santwati Khalko, said that the objective of the fair is to strengthen women's economic participation and connect their products directly with consumers.

She emphasised that such initiatives are playing a crucial role in empowering self-help groups at the grassroots level.

A resident of the district, Kriti Chauhan, visited the mela to purchase different items.

She appreciated the quality of the herbal colours.

She told IANS that she preferred buying natural products made by local women.

She added that purchasing from the mela not only ensures safe Holi celebrations but also supports local livelihoods.

The participating women also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various government schemes that have encouraged them to become "Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant).

They said these initiatives are helping them move towards financial independence while strengthening the "Vocal for Local" campaign.

--IANS

brt/khz