Her life, leadership inspire crores: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Prez Murmu

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the nation in extending greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday.

Praising her unwavering commitment to public service and inclusive development, PM Modi said that her life and leadership continue to inspire millions across India.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development are a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people."

President Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman to hold the country’s highest constitutional office.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his greetings via X, writing: "Warm birthday wishes to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji. Her journey from grassroots to the highest constitutional post reflects the strength of India’s democracy. Her steadfast commitment to social justice, empowerment of the poor and inclusive growth continues to inspire the nation. Wishing her a long, healthy and fulfilling life in service of the nation."

Union Minister and BJP national President, J.P. Nadda, also extended wishes to the President, "On behalf of millions of workers of Bharatiya Janata Party, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on the auspicious occasion of her birthday. Your contribution towards the upliftment of tribal areas and towards education and health is incomparable. The country is benefiting from your long-term experience of public service. Your dedication towards public welfare and building a 'Viksit Bharat' is inspiring. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Nadda wrote (in hindi) on X.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, shared his message: "Respected President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. I pray to God for your good health, long life and happy life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings and wrote (in Hindi on X): "Symbol of service and simplicity, Honorable President Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji. Heartiest congratulations on her birthday! I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for your long, healthy and glorious life."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin joined in extending wishes.

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble President Tmt. Droupadi Murmu. Wishing you good health, peace, and happiness in your service to the nation," CM Stalin wrote on X.

President Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022. Previously, she was the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She has devoted her life to empowering the downtrodden and the marginalised sections and deepening democratic values.

