Hema Malini meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Member of Parliament Hema Malini met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday and discussed various issues related to development.

In a message on social media, the Chief Minister’s Office said, “On this occasion, a meaningful discussion took place on various contemporary issues.”

The CMO also shared photographs of the meeting.

Earlier, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Chief Minister joined Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Jadhav in the ‘Jan Jan Jage, Cancer Bhage’ campaign at the NDMC Convention Centre.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that a serious illness like cancer affects not just the body, but also a person’s mental strength, self-confidence, and the financial stability of the entire family.

She stressed that the fight against cancer must go beyond medical treatment and be driven by collective social support and human sensitivity.

The Chief Minister said that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are steadily becoming the backbone of primary healthcare in Delhi. At present, around 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across the capital, offering free screening for oral, breast, and cervical cancer, along with medicines, vaccinations, and essential diagnostic services.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided health security to crores of citizens, with more than 43 crore people registered so far. In Delhi as well, lakhs of residents are receiving health coverage under the scheme.

She also noted that over 16,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been set up across the country, where many medicines are available at prices up to 90 per cent lower. These centres are being continuously expanded in Delhi to ensure affordable and quality medicines reach the common people.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the central government has allocated a budget of Rs 10,000 crore for major central hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

This investment will strengthen medical infrastructure, modern equipment, and facilities, helping ensure better, accessible, and dignified treatment for patients. She added that the Delhi government will continue to stand firmly with all institutions working in the fields of public service and healthcare.

