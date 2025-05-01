"Helps understand society, aids policy-making," Ajit Pawar backs Centre's caste census decision

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unfurled the national flag at the Pune City Police Headquarters Parade Ground on the occasion of Maharashtra's 65th Foundation Day.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Pawar addressed the inclusion of a caste census in the national census.

Pawar said, "The demand for caste-based census has been longstanding, as it helps in understanding the composition of different sections of society and aids in policy-making decisions. Considering this, the Union Cabinet has made the decision. Personally, at the state government and NCP levels, I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and the entire Cabinet for this decision. The opposition has always argued that if a good decision is taken, it is attributed to electoral motives; and if no decision is taken, they claim the government fails to act. But that is their approach. Now tell me - Lok Sabha elections are still 4.5 years away, with only some assembly elections in between."

Pawar further endorsed the "One Nation, One Election" proposal, stating, "Like 'One Nation, One Tax,' this proposal is with the Prime Minister and should be accepted by all.

"That is why, just like the concept of "One Nation, One Tax," the proposal for "One Nation, One Election" is also with the Prime Minister, and it should be accepted by all. If Atal Bihari Vajpayee were here today, he would have welcomed this proposal wholeheartedly," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

