Helpline 1933: Delhi CM asks citizens to join fight against drug menace

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called upon citizens to join efforts by the government, police and society to fight the drug menace and report sale or consumption of contraband in their neighbourhoods on helpline 1933.

Addressing a gathering at Yamuna Sports Complex to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, CM Gupta said, "It is a collective fight against drug abuse. Each one of you can contribute. Don't be discouraged by the thought that one person's efforts won't achieve anything."

We all should join the fight against drug addiction so that by 2047, when we achieve Viksit Bharat, the country is completely drug-free as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said.

"Our goal is that Delhi's youth channel their energy into nation-building, social service, and positive change - this is the core resolve of our government. The pledge of a 'Drug-Free India' given by the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has today become a nationwide people's movement," CM Gupta later wrote on X.

"The active guidance and strong administrative leadership of the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah in advancing this campaign with strength are truly inspiring. The Delhi government is working with full commitment to fulfil this national objective," she wrote.

Earlier, addressing the audience at the Yamuna Sports Complex, she said, "Let us all come together to contribute to building a drug-free, aware, and empowered Delhi."

Highlighting that helping law-enforcing agencies and the government in the fight against drugs is like serving the country in a uniformed force, CM Gupta said, "If we love our country, if we love our city, the fight against drug menace offers us a great opportunity to serve the nation and fellow countrymen and youth around us."

She also congratulated the Delhi Police for its special efforts over the past four months, during which 1,100 accused have been arrested and charged with cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Not only have the culprits been arrested and booked, but the drug addicts have been sent to rehabilitation centres," she said.

Anti-social elements destroying the society through drug rackets need to be taught a lesson, she said.

"Drug abuse not only affects an individual's health but also seriously impacts family unity and the foundation of society. Our goal is that Delhi's youth channel their energy into nation-building, social service, and positive change - this is the core resolve of our government," she said in a message on X.

--IANS

rch/svn