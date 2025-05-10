Heightened security at Chennai airport following 'Operation Sindoor'; passengers advised to arrive early

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) In the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' and following a directive from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), security measures have been significantly intensified at Chennai International Airport and passengers have been advised to arrive at the terminal at least three hours before their scheduled departure to avoid delays due to extended screening procedures.

As part of the enhanced protocols, airport authorities announced that airline check-in counters will now close 75 minutes prior to departure, instead of the usual 60 minutes.

Passengers are urged to complete their check-in formalities well in advance to ensure a smooth boarding process.

Officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed that multiple layers of security have been deployed across the airport premises.

In addition to the standard screening, passengers will undergo a secondary ladder point check before boarding the aircraft.

“We have increased manpower throughout the terminals and are maintaining continuous surveillance using CCTV cameras across all areas,” an official said.

“The airport perimeter is also being monitored round-the-clock to ensure maximum security.”

In recent days, some flights from Chennai to destinations such as Chandigarh and Hindon were cancelled due to airspace restrictions imposed in connection with the ongoing national security situation.

Amid these heightened measures, the airport conducted an Emergency Preparedness Drill on Thursday to assess its readiness for emergency situations.

According to a press release, the drill aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of the Airport Emergency Operational Plan and involved coordinated efforts from multiple stakeholders.

The large-scale exercise included the participation of the State Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire and Rescue Services, various airlines, ground handling agencies, hospitals, ambulance services, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Airports Authority of India.

“The joint exercise tested inter-agency coordination, response times, and emergency communication channels to ensure all stakeholders are prepared to handle critical incidents,” the release stated.

Authorities have appealed to the traveling public for cooperation and patience during this period of heightened vigilance, assuring that all measures are being taken in the interest of passenger safety and national security.

—IANS

aal/rad