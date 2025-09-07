Heavy water discharge from Dharoi Dam triggers precautionary measures in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 7 (IANS) Heavy rainfall in upstream catchment areas has forced authorities to release large volumes of water from the Dharoi Dam and Lakroda Weir in Gujarat over the past two days, prompting a series of safety measures across low-lying regions of Ahmedabad.

Officials discharged nearly 95,000 cusecs from Dharoi Dam and 90,000 cusecs from Lakroda Weir.

On Sunday, the outflow rose further — Dharoi Dam maintained its release at 95,000 cusecs, while Lakroda Weir’s discharge surged to 1.47 lakh cusecs.

The inflow from upstream, including Dharoi and Sant Sarovar, crossed 1.20 lakh cusecs, forcing the opening of 27 gates of the Vasna Barrage to divert water downstream toward the sea through Ahmedabad district. As a result, the lower promenade of the Sabarmati Riverfront was submerged.

Discharge from the Vasna Barrage peaked at 93,658 cusecs around 5 p.m., with the water level recorded at 131 feet. For context, peak flows in recent years have included 1.85 lakh cusecs in 2017, 90,000 cusecs in 2019, and 50,000 cusecs in 2022.

This year, the highest release so far touched 1.06 lakh cusecs at 2 p.m. on Sunday. To ensure safety, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) closed the riverfront promenade and deployed security personnel along both banks of the Sabarmati. Local police stations have been alerted, and patrolling teams are actively monitoring vulnerable areas.

Police vans equipped with loudspeakers have been moving through low-lying villages downstream, warning residents against entering the riverbed or venturing near the swollen banks. As a precautionary step, 25 families from Parikshit Nagar were shifted to safer locations.

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant, avoid riverfront areas, and comply with official advisories as inflows continue. The administration said it is closely tracking the water levels and taking all possible measures to minimize risks from the ongoing heavy discharge.

--IANS

janvi/pgh