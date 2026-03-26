Heavy security in Uttam Nagar for Ram Navami; 650 police personnel, CRPF units deployed

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The security grid in Uttam Nagar has been significantly strengthened on Thursday for Ram Navami celebrations, with authorities deploying extensive police and paramilitary forces to maintain law and order. A total of 650 police personnel have been stationed across the area, supported by 12 units of paramilitary forces, including CRPF personnel, to ensure a multi-layered security arrangement.

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To closely monitor the situation, 25 special pickets have been set up at strategic and sensitive locations such as Uttam Nagar Thana Road, Kalai Basti, Kabristan/Eidgah Road, and Balmiki Mandir Chowk. Joint teams from Uttam Nagar, Dabri, and Bindapur police stations have been deployed, with personnel positioned at key intersections and narrow lanes to prevent crowding and any untoward incidents.

In addition to the visible deployment, the Dwarka District Operations Cell has also activated undercover teams in plain clothes. These teams are tasked with gathering real-time intelligence and identifying any suspicious activity, ensuring swift preventive action if required.

The heightened security measures come in the wake of the recent Tarun murder case, in which a 26-year-old man was killed during a dispute on Holi.

Although no untoward incidents have been reported since Eid, officials said the heavy deployment is aimed at preventing any recurrence of tensions. So far, 14 arrests have been made in connection with the case, and continuous patrolling is being carried out in the area.

Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against any attempts to disrupt peace during the festival. Senior police officials stated that maintaining communal harmony and ensuring the safety of residents remains the top priority.

Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is being celebrated across the country with great devotion and enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the victory of righteousness and truth over evil and is observed with prayers, fasting, and recitation of religious texts.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami falls on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, the festival is being observed on March 26, as the auspicious Madhyahna muhurat falls on this day. The Navami Tithi began at 11:48 AM on March 26 and will conclude at 10:06 AM on March 27.

--IANS

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