Heavy security in place ahead of PM Modi‘s visit to TN on July 26-27

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Tight security arrangements are being put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on July 27, where he will participate in a grand function commemorating the 1,000th anniversary of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola I’s conquest of the Gangetic plains.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Tiruchi from Thoothukudi on Saturday night and stay overnight before flying to Gangaikondacholapuram by helicopter on Sunday morning.

In view of the high-profile visit, the Tiruchi City Police and Ariyalur district police have drawn up detailed security plans. Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the Tiruchi airport and surrounding areas, while around 2,000 personnel from Ariyalur and other central zone districts will be posted at the event venue and along the route to manage crowd and traffic control.

An Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) meeting was conducted at the Tiruchi airport on Wednesday by the Special Protection Group (SPG), with participation from city police, security agencies, and airport authorities.

Another ASL meeting is scheduled for Thursday at Gangaikondacholapuram, to be attended by the Ariyalur District Collector, the Central Zone Inspector-General of Police, and senior officials.

A helipad has been established near the venue to facilitate the Prime Minister’s aerial arrival.

Anti-sabotage squads will be deployed, and multi-layer security will be enforced in Tiruchi and Gangaikondacholapuram throughout the weekend.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Ariyalur district.

At Gangaikondacholapuram, he will offer prayers at the world-renowned Brihadisvara temple before attending the commemorative event organised by the Union Ministry of Culture.

The event will also mark the conclusion of the ‘Aadi Thiruvadhirai’ festival, held from July 23 to 27. Highlights of the function include the release of a booklet on Thevaram hymns published by the Sahitya Akademi, a Bharatanatyam performance by Kalakshetra artistes, Thevaram chanting, and a special musical concert by Ilaiyaraaja and his troupe.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will host thematic exhibitions on Chola Shaivism and temple architecture and conduct heritage walks and guided tours to showcase the historical significance of the temple and its builder, Rajendra Chola I.

The Prime Minister is expected to return to Tiruchi after the programme and depart for New Delhi on July 27.

