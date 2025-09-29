Heavy rains, floods batter north Karnataka; CM Siddaramaiah plans aerial survey

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (IANS) Heavy rains and floods disrupted life in the north Karnataka districts on Monday. Daily life has been affected in Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, and Bidar districts.

Many areas in north Karnataka are reeling under floods caused by the Bhima River.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will arrive in Kalaburagi and conduct an aerial survey on Tuesday. In total, 11 aerial points have been identified for the CM’s survey.

Due to the heavy rains across the Kalaburagi district, the Bhima and Bennetore rivers have flooded. As a result, thousands of people have been relocated to safe areas. Relief centres have been set up to provide accommodation, meals, and other basic facilities.

People are also struggling without access to drinking water and basic amenities. While the Bhima River is overflowing at Bhorgar, the waters of other rivers are also surging. As a result, homes and even temples are facing inundation. Entire villages have been submerged in many areas.

In the Kalaburagi district, Mandarawad village in Jevargi taluk has been completely submerged. Residents had taken shelter at a school, which was also caught in the flood. SDRF personnel who entered the village rescued villagers, including a two-month-old baby and relocated them to a safe place.

The villagers of Mandarawad had been trapped in the floods. Currently, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are relocating all residents to safety. Around 100 houses have been flooded, and people are struggling without clean drinking water.

In Yadgir, the Green City area has come under water. Homes, schools, the BJP district office, and the Social Welfare Department office have been submerged due to the Bhima River flooding. Residents are unable to leave their homes.

In Raichur, the situation is also critical, with the Gurjapur Bridge and barrage completely submerged. Connectivity to more than 20 villages has been disrupted. The river water has flooded agricultural fields, causing damage to paddy crops.

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge visited the flood-affected Kundanuru and Chamanuru villages in the Chittapur Assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district to assess the situation.

He visited the relief centre in Chamanuru village and spoke with the residents there. He also visited Kundanuru village to interact with the affected people and inquire about their well-being.

The minister instructed officials to ensure that residents at the relief centres, as well as those affected by the floods, are provided with food and other essential facilities.

Kalaburagi MP Radhakrishna Dodmani handed over 1,000 food kits and 100 life jackets to the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, stated that floods have occurred in the districts of North Karnataka, causing deaths and losses. Kalaburagi and Bidar districts have suffered the most damage. So far, no ministers have taken any action. During the BJP's tenure, double relief was provided.

If the government had money, it would have worked efficiently. Due to lack of funds, the ministers and CM are avoiding and running away. The government's complete attention is on the caste survey. The government should clearly state how much relief will be given for house damage and crop damage, Ashoka demanded.

"The central government will provide its share of relief funds. The state government should immediately announce and distribute Rs 3,000 crore in relief. During the BJP's tenure, groceries sufficient for 30 days were provided. This government has not even given half a kg of rice. On behalf of the BJP, tours are being conducted in various districts. I will also tour and twist the government's ears," Ashoka slammed.

