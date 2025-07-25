Heavy rainfall lashes MP's Gwalior, Chambal divisions; waterlogging at Speaker Tomar's bungalow

Gwalior, July 25 (IANS) Heavy rainfall in Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh since July 24 has affected normal life in several places. Also, there was significant waterlogging at Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar's government bungalow in Gwalior, prompting the city's civic body officials to swing into action on Friday.

In the videos that surfaced on social media, it can be seen that the garden, gallery and sitting area (waiting hall) of the bungalow were filled with rainwater. Plastic chairs put there for visitors were seen floating in water in the garden and waiting areas of the bungalow.

Upon receiving information, a team of Gwalior municipal corporation reached Tomar's bungalow and cleared water using motor pump.

A road outside his bungalow was also flooded with rainwater.

There has been heavy rainfall in Gwalior-Chambal region since Thursday afternoon, resulting a flood-like situation in several districts such as Shivpuri, Merena, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, and Ashoknagar.

Several casualties due to heavy rain were reported in different districts in the past 24 hours in Gwalior-Chambal region.

Two minor girls were swept away in Shivpuri, and in another incident, a boy had died after he fell into a drain in Ashoknagar district on Thursday.

The Met Department has issued an alert for moderate to heavy in more than 20 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Light showers were witnessed in Bhopal early on Friday morning. The sky remained dark and cloudy.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has demanded compensation for farmers who have faced crop damage due to excessive rains. Party media department chief Mukesh Nayak expressed deep concern over the heavy devastation caused by continuous and excessive rains in Dabra, Bhind, Shivpuri, Karera, and Datia districts of Gwalior-Chambal division.

Nayak said that heavy rains have caused extensive damage to crops in more than 200 villages of these five districts including Sevdha, Bhander, and Datia development blocks.

Notably, after returning from a week-long foreign visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had chaired a meeting with senior officials and to review the flood situation in different parts the state on July 22.

During the review meeting, CM Mohan Yadav directed officials to step up the state's flood preparedness and strengthen the information and alert system to minimise loss of life and property during heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister has emphasised on continuous monitoring of river levels, advanced assessment of vulnerable areas, and timely setup of relief camps with shelter and food facilities.

Yadav had also urged collaboration with social and religious organisations in relief efforts and stressed on spreading public awareness through disaster preparedness training and mock drills.

