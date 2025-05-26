Heavy rainfall continues in K'taka; normal life disrupted in coastal region

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) Rains continued to lash Karnataka on Monday, severely disrupting normal life in the coastal districts of Mangaluru, Karwar and Udupi. The Kumaradhara, Phalguni, and Netravathi rivers are overflowing, posing a serious threat as many areas in the region are already inundated due to the incessant downpour, an official said.

Five tourists were rescued by local residents on Monday after they got stranded at the Ergundi Waterfall near Mangaluru. According to police, the tourists had climbed to the top of the waterfall when water levels suddenly rose due to heavy rainfall.

At a critical moment, when they were at risk of being swept away, locals intervened and brought them to safety.

Authorities have stated that the monsoon, which has now entered the state, is bringing continuous rain to the Malnad (hilly) and coastal districts. As a result of the unrelenting rainfall, river water levels have surged, submerging several low-lying areas.

According to officials, a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is contributing to strong winds and heavy rain, and sea conditions are expected to become more turbulent.

A red alert has been issued for the next three days in the districts of Mangaluru, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu. A yellow alert has been issued for Mysuru and Hassan districts.

Due to the overflow of the Kumaradhara river, the bathing ghat at a Hindu pilgrimage centre has been submerged. Authorities have deployed security personnel to prevent devotees from approaching the river.

In Hassan district, multiple landslides have been reported. In Mysuru district, heavy rains have prompted the closure of Anganwadi centres.

The Karwar district administration has restricted tourist access to beaches. Red flags have been put up at the Murudeshwar and Karwar beaches, and tourists are being cautioned about the hazardous conditions.

Fishermen across the coastal region have also been barred from venturing into the sea.

In Madikeri district, following the overflowing of rivers and waterfalls, the district administration has banned tourists from entering water bodies.

Meanwhile, the rains have brought much-needed relief to the parched lands of north Karnataka. Inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam, popularly known as the Almatti Dam, has increased dramatically due to heavy rains in both Karnataka and Maharashtra. Over the past three to four days, the inflow was around 450 cusecs, but it has now surged to 52,650 cusecs. This has brought significant relief and joy to farmers in the northern Karnataka region.

The Almatti Dam has a full reservoir level of 519.60 meters, and the current water level stands at 510.38 meters. A discharge of 555 cusecs of water is being released from the dam.

In the capital city of Bengaluru, Monday began with drizzles, and the sky was overcast throughout the day.

Mangaluru District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has instructed officials to respond promptly to rain-related damage in the district and Mangaluru city, ensuring that the public faces minimal disruption.

The minister held a video conference from Bengaluru on Monday with the district administration and municipal officials. He directed officials to remain at taluk headquarters and work proactively.

He instructed that precautionary measures be taken in areas of Mangaluru where water tends to enter homes during heavy rain. In the event of strong winds causing trees to fall on roads or houses, municipal officials have been ordered to act swiftly and initiate clearance operations.

The minister also cautioned officials about the possibility of landslides near residential areas and urged them to remain vigilant. People living in high-risk zones must be evacuated to safer locations.

He emphasised the need for action in flood-prone riverbank areas where water has begun to enter residential zones. If necessary, temporary relief centres should be opened.

"Since there was a landslide near Kettikallu, close to Vamanjoor on the outskirts of Mangaluru last year, more precautionary measures must be taken this time," Minister Rao stressed.

