Heavy rain triggers floods in Vamsadhara, Nagavali in north coastal Andhra

Visakhapatnam: Heavy rainfall under the impact of the cyclonic storm, which crossed the Odisha coast early Friday, triggered floods in the Vamsadhara and Nagavali Rivers in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, inundating low-lying areas.

According to the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, the cyclonic storm, which crossed the coast near Gopalpur in Odisha, is likely to move in a north-northwest direction across interior Odisha and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure system during the next 12 hours.

Under the impact of the cyclonic storm, heavy rains are likely in the north coastal districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Vizianagaram districts and Yanam.

The Meteorological Office has issued a red alert to the three districts, which are likely to receive a rainfall of over 20 centimetres. These districts may experience flash floods.

Due to heavy rains in neighbouring Odisha, rivers are in spate in north coastal Andhra.

Massive inflows into the Vamsadhara inundated some villages and agricultural fields in Srikakulam district.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted people in Srikakulam, Manyam and Vizianagaram districts.

A second flood warning has been issued at Gotta Barrage in Srikakulam district. The inflow and outflow at Gotta Barrage were 80,844 cusecs on Friday morning.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has urged people in the river basin areas to take appropriate precautions.

A couple was killed in a wall collapse in Srikakulam district in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred in Savarabattur in Mandasa mandal. The deceased were identified as Savara Budiya (58) and Rupamma (60).

Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu, who is from Srikakulam district, reviewed the flood situation and asked officials to remain alert to face any emergency. He spoke to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police over the phone and asked them to closely monitor the situation.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation due to heavy rainfall and gusty winds in north coastal Andhra and the flash flood threat to three districts.

He conducted a video conference with Collectors of the north coastal Andhra district from his official residence in Amaravati.

The Chief Minister enquired about the situation in the districts and directed the officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply.

He said in view of a warning from the Meteorological Department that some areas may face floods, the administration should be alert and keep the people informed.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to provide necessary services to people through a round-the-clock control room.

--IANS