Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in TN, Puducherry, Andhra today

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) A deep depression that formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified and is expected to move towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts within the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said on Thursday.

According to the RMC, the system, which initially developed as a low-pressure area, strengthened into a depression and later into a deep depression.

Although it was earlier predicted to intensify further into a cyclone, its proximity to land disrupted its structure and prevented further intensification. As the system approaches the coast, the associated rainfall pattern has also changed.

Widespread rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions in the coming days.

The RMC has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in a few areas and issued a specific alert for five districts -- Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Ranipet -- where isolated heavy rain is expected on Thursday.

Meteorologists said that after making landfall, the deep depression could move inland, weaken slightly, and later drift back into the sea around October 26 (Sunday). If this happens, the system may re-intensify over water, leading to another spell of rain early next week.

As of Thursday morning, Chennai and its suburban areas were already witnessing steady and at times intense showers.

The northeast monsoon, which set in on October 16, has been active across the northern coastal districts for several days now.

In anticipation of heavy rainfall, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up preparedness measures. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed over 24,000 personnel for relief and rescue operations, set up 215 relief camps, and opened 106 community kitchens. Control rooms and helplines have been activated to respond to public complaints and coordinate flood relief efforts.

The Water Resources Department has also increased surveillance along key reservoirs such as Chembarambakkam and Poondi, monitoring inflows and regulating surplus water release to prevent flooding.

The police and fire service departments remain on high alert, with rescue teams stationed at vulnerable points.

Officials urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to stay cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow advisories as the system continues to bring widespread rain across Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

aal/dpb