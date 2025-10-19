Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely in Tamil Nadu for four days

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has issued a weather alert forecasting widespread rain across Tamil Nadu over the next four days following the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea.

According to the RMC, a low-pressure system currently lies over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area by October 21 and move west-northwestward, gradually strengthening as it approaches the Tamil Nadu coast.

As a result, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Sunday.

Heavy rain is also expected in one or two places, particularly in the hilly regions of Coimbatore district, and in The Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

For Monday (October 20), the forecast indicates heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, and parts of Coimbatore and Erode districts.

Moderate rain is also likely in Madurai, Dindigul, and Virudhunagar, as well as in the union territories of Puducherry and Karaikal.

On October 21, heavy rain is expected in a few areas of Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Puducherry-Karaikal.

The system’s strengthening is likely to result in increased rainfall intensity in coastal and adjoining interior districts. A red alert has been issued for October 22 for the northern coastal Tamil Nadu.

Districts including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Ranipet are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Vellore may also witness heavy downpours.

In Chennai, the sky will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain, possibly accompanied by thunder and lightning, in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 28-29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum around 25-26 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea as rough conditions are expected in the coming days.

