Heavy rain likely in MP’s Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Chambal region

Bhopal, Aug 3 (IANS) After two days of relative recess, the skies over Madhya Pradesh are once again stirring with monsoon energy.

On Friday, the state saw only a drizzle, but by Saturday, scattered showers returned to several districts, including Tikamgarh, Guna, Narmadapuram, Naugaon in Chhatarpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Umaria. Tikamgarh alone recorded more than half an inch of rainfall, signalling the reactivation of weather systems across the region.

Senior meteorologists at the Bhopal Meteorological Centre confirmed that a cyclonic circulation and a trough are currently positioned over the state. Their influence is expected to intensify in the northern districts within the next 24 hours.

According to updated forecasts, a fresh spell of heavy rain is likely to begin on August 3 and continue through August 4, particularly affecting Gwalior, Chambal, and Sagar divisions.

The meteorological outlook suggests very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Chhatarpur and Tikamgarh, while districts such as Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Satna, Panna, and Niwari may also experience significant downpours. A broader belt stretching from Bhopal and Indore to Jabalpur, Shahdol, and Rewa is expected to see intermittent thunderstorms and lightning activity.

The recent lull followed a week of intense monsoon activity that brought flood-like conditions to several eastern districts. Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions bore the brunt of the rainfall, with rivers swelling beyond their banks. In Raisen, the Betwa River took a destructive turn, submerging farmland, temples, and bridges. Though the rain paused briefly, the Narmada River remains in spate, and dam gates have been opened to manage the overflow.

Since the monsoon’s arrival on June 16, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 28 inches of rainfall, well above the expected 17.6 inches for this period. This surplus of 10.5 inches reflects the intensity of the season so far.

Districts such as Gwalior, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Morena, and Sheopur have already exceeded their seasonal quotas by more than 50 per cent. Tikamgarh and Niwari lead in rainfall accumulation, while Indore has recorded the least. Ujjain division also remains rain-deficient, with Bhopal and Jabalpur receiving only half of their expected seasonal rainfall.

As the state braces for another round of heavy showers, residents are advised to remain cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. The saturated ground and overflowing rivers could exacerbate risks, and authorities are expected to maintain heightened vigilance. With the monsoon far from over, the coming days may once again test the resilience of communities across Madhya Pradesh.

