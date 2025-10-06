Heavy rain likely in four TN districts; weather office warns of thunderstorms

Chennai, Oct 6 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall on Monday over Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts, as weather systems continue to influence conditions across Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern states.

According to the RMC, a low-pressure area persists over parts of Tamil Nadu and the southern peninsula, enhancing the likelihood of intense showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The department has also warned that the current unstable weather could extend into the next three days, bringing moderate rain and thunderstorms to several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal through October 9.

In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, Egumalai in Madurai district recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 13 cm. Other notable figures include Krishnagiri (12 cm), Namakkal (11 cm), Edappadi in Salem (10 cm), Sankari Durg in Salem (7 cm), and Karuppanadhi Dam in Tenkasi (6 cm).

The widespread showers over the weekend have brought relief in some regions but also triggered waterlogging and traffic disruptions in low-lying areas.

The weather department said Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Tirupattur districts are likely to experience heavy rain on Tuesday.

Chennai and its suburbs can expect partly cloudy skies today with light to moderate showers and occasional thunderstorms in some areas.

Despite the rain, temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to remain warmer than normal by up to 3 degrees Celsius through October 9.

Meteorologists advised residents to stay alert for sudden downpours, especially in flood-prone urban pockets. Authorities have urged people in forecasted heavy rainfall zones to avoid unnecessary travel, check for weather updates, and remain cautious of waterlogged roads and open drains.

Farmers and fishermen are advised to monitor advisories closely, while local bodies are expected to stay prepared for possible water stagnation. The RMC has said it will continue to monitor the evolving system and issue timely updates as the northeast monsoon gradually sets in.

