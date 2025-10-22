Heavy rain lashes TN, weather office issues orange alert in 11 districts

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) With the deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a well-marked low-pressure area today, several parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced heavy rainfall since early morning.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued multiple weather alerts across the state, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in several districts.

According to the RMC, the weather system currently lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts over the next 24 hours.

Officials said the system may further strengthen, and only by tonight will it be clear whether it could develop into a cyclonic storm.

Amudha, head of the southern region of the Meteorological Department, said the depression’s core is expected to evolve into a low-pressure zone over the adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by this afternoon.

“Its movement and intensity are being closely monitored. The next 12 hours will be crucial in determining if the system intensifies into a cyclone,” she said.

Following the department’s forecast, red alerts have been issued for Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai districts, which are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been sounded for 11 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal, which are likely to receive very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the RMC warned that strong showers are expected in Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, and Pudukottai districts.

For Wednesday, heavy rainfall is predicted in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Ranipet, while adjoining districts such as Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Puducherry are also likely to be affected.

In its latest update, the RMC cautioned that moderate to heavy rain will continue for the next three hours across 14 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Tirupattur, and Vellore.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying and coastal areas to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel as the northeast monsoon intensifies across the region.

