Heavy rain lashes Telangana, disrupts normal life

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) Heavy rain lashed several parts of Telangana, inundating low-lying areas, cutting off villages and disrupting normal life.

North Telangana districts have been receiving copious rain since Tuesday night.

Rivulets, lakes and ponds were overflowing in agency areas of Mulugu district, which recorded the highest rainfall of 25.5 cm during the last 24 hours.

Villages in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district were marooned. With their houses completely inundated, villagers spent a sleepless night. Venkatapuram-Bhadrachalam main road was submerged, bringing the vehicular traffic to a complete halt.

Eturanagam mandal in Mulugu district recorded 18.4 cm rainfall while Mangapet received 15.8 cm.

United Karimnagar district has been receiving heavy rain since early Wednesday morning. Some colonies in Karimnagar town were inundated. Flood water entered houses and shops in parts of the town.

Heavy rain affected coal production in the mines of state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Coal production was disrupted in four open-cast mines in Peddapalli district. About 40,000 tonnes of coal are produced in these mines every day.

Flood water entered the open-cast mine at Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The employees deployed motors to pump out water.

Production of 3,500 tonnes of coal came to a halt due to flooding.

Heavy rain was also lashing Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad and Khammam districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in north and Central Telangana districts on Wednesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. The IMD has issued an orange alert for these districts.

Heavy rain has been forecast for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar districts. These districts have been issued a yellow alert.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Hyderabad and remaining districts.

Cyberabad Police have advised IT companies to consider following Work from Home mode on Wednesday in view of rain alert.

"An alert has been issued for heavy rain in the Cyberabad area, considering the safety, productivity, traffic congestion and to ensure uninterrupted emergency services. Companies may consider following Work from Home (WFH) mode on 23- 07- 2025 – Wednesday," read an advisory issued by the Cyberabad Police.

